Terpstra: “Eerste stappen van herstel zijn goed verlopen”

“Het is een week sinds mijn trainingsongeval. Dankzij de adequate hulpverlening ter plaatse en goede zorg in het VU ziekenhuis zijn de eerste stappen in het herstel goed verlopen”, vertelt Terpstra, die zondag al het ziekenhuis kon verlaten. “De steunbetuigingen zijn overweldigend. Bedankt voor de support! Dit zal een grote motivatie zijn tijdens de revalidatie”, sluit de 36-jarige renner van Total Direct Éner­gie zijn bericht af.



De arts van zijn team zei eerder nog te verwachten dat de Nederlander tien tot twaalf weken nodig heeft om te herstellen. De klassiekers waarin Terpstra dit seizoen wil vlammen, de Ronde van Vlaanderen en Parijs-Roubaix, staan op respectievelijk 18 en 25 oktober op het programma.

0