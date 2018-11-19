Stig Broeckx reageert na eerste fietstocht sinds ongeval: “De volgende keer rijd ik met mijn koersfiets” MH/XC

19 november 2018

11u24

Bron: Studio Brussel 0 Wielrennen Ruim anderhalf jaar na zijn zware val in de Ronde van België genoot Stig Broeckx (28) zaterdag van een zonovergoten tocht met de mountainbike. “De volgende keer rijd ik met mijn koersfiets”, vertelt Broeckx bij Studio Brussel.

De Lotto-renner werkt nog steeds aan zijn revalidatie, nadat hij op 28 mei 2016 in een valpartij met twee motoren betrokken raakte. Broeckx belandde vervolgens in een coma, die later overging in een ‘vegetatieve toestand’. De hoop op herstel was aanvankelijk erg klein, maar tegen de verwachtingen in boekte Broeckx beetje bij beetje vooruitgang. Dat mondde dit weekend uit in een tochtje met de mountainbike. Met een brede glimlach en de duim omhoog poseerde Broeckx bij de uitkijktorens van Dessel en Lommel.

“Die veertig kilometer op de mountainbike deed me heel veel deugd”, aldus Broeckx bij Studio Brussel. “Ik heb hier heel hard naar uitgekeken. De volgende keer wil ik op mijn koersfiets stappen, dat is mijn volgende doel. En of ik de koers nog volg? Ja, ik voel nog heel veel liefde voor het wielrennen.”