Stig Broeckx kondigt aan dat hij gaat trouwen: “Het leven is zó mooi”

Broeckx raakte op 28 mei 2016 betrokken bij een zware valpartij tijdens de voorlaatste rit van de Baloise Belgium Tour. Twee motoren probeerden toen in te halen, maar werden pal in de groep gekatapulteerd. De wielrenner werd geraakt aan het hoofd, liep twee hersenbloedingen op en belandde in een coma. De dokters voorspelden dat hij nooit meer zelfstandig zou kunnen stappen of eten, maar zes maanden na zijn val waren de eerste tekenen van leven terug. Intussen legde hij een gigantische weg af, met als nieuwste heuglijke feit dus de verloving.

