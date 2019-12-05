Stig Broeckx geniet weer van de liefde: ex-renner toont vriendin op Instagram Redactie

19u24 6 Een foto die is geplaatst door Stig Broeckx (@stigbroeckx) op 30 nov. 2019 om 22:22 CET Wielrennen Ex-wielrenner Stig Broeckx geniet opnieuw van de liefde. De voorbije weken postte hij meerdere foto’s op Instagram van hemzelf en zijn nieuwe vriendin. Het kersverse koppel ziet er stralend uit.

Wie de nieuwe liefde is en hoe ze elkaar hebben leren kennen, zegt Broeckx er nog niet bij. In januari gingen Broeckx en Tilly, zijn vaste vriendin van voor het ongeval, uit elkaar. Nadat hij tijdens de Baloise Belgium Tour in 2016 zwaar ten val kwam, belandde de wielrenner in een coma. Toen hij uit die coma ontwaakte, herinnerde hij zich niets meer van zijn leven voor de crash, en dus ook niet van zijn relatie met Tilly. In januari ging het koppel uit elkaar.

In een artikel bij Humo gaf Broeckx deze zomer te kennen dat er geen leuker gevoel bestaat dan te “snoezelen met zijn lief”. Sindsdien is er dus een nieuwe liefde in zijn leven. En die laat hij nu graag zien op zijn Instagram-pagina. Broeckx deelde de eerste foto van zijn vriendin op 31 augustus.