Sleutelweekend voor Degrendele met het oog op de Spelen: “Er is nog niets verloren” DMM

23 januari 2020

11u14 0

Sleutelweekend voor Degrendele

Belangrijk weekend voor Nicky Degrendele. Onze 23-jarige landgenote is met de Belgische baanselectie naar Milton getrokken in Canada voor een nieuwe Wereldbekermanche op de piste. Degrendele - wereldkampioene op de keirin in 2018 - moet zich nog zien te kwalificeren voor de Olympische Spelen. Een selectie de even aan een zijden draadje leek te hangen, maar na een derde plaats eind vorig jaar in Brisbane ziet het er weer iets beter uit. “Die derde plaats heeft me veel vertrouwen gegeven”, vertelt Degrendele. “In Brisbane zat ik voor het eerst sinds lang nog eens comfortabel op de fiets. Ik heb nog een weg af te leggen, maar er is nog niets verloren.”

De Wereldbeker in Milton is de laatste manche op de kalender. Eind februari staat het WK nog op het programma in Berlijn.