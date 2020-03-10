Russische wielrenner Dmitry Strakhov is besmet met het coronavirus Redactie

10 maart 2020

23u29 6 Wielrennen Gazprom-Rusvelo heeft op sociale media bekendgemaakt dat haar renner Dmitry Strakhov het coronavirus heeft opgelopen tijdens de UAE Tour (WorldTour), die voortijdig werd stopgezet. De 24-jarige Strakhov ligt in een ziekenhuis in de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. Hij wordt verder onderzocht.

De rittenkoers in de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten werd na de vijfde etappe stopgezet, omdat het coronavirus in het peloton zijn intrede zou hebben gemaakt. Gazprom-Rusvelo zat sinds 27 februari in quarantaine in haar hotel in Abu Dhabi. Drie renners van de ploeg werden van nabij onderzocht, waarvan Strakhov positief testte.

"Nadat ik voor vijfde keer werd getest op het virus, kwam naar boven dat ik besmet was door het coronavirus", legde Strakhov uit. "Zelf heb ik de resultaten wel nog niet gezien. Ik moest meteen naar het ziekenhuis, waar een bloedonderzoek werd gedaan. Ik wacht intussen af. Ik voel mij goed, maar blijf de maatregelen omtrent het virus opvolgen. Hopelijk raakt de situatie snel opgelost."

Naast Gazprom-Rusvelo verblijft ook WorldTour-team UAE Emirates nog altijd in de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. Volgens de geruchtenmolen zou Fernando Gaviria ook besmet zijn, maar dat werd nog niet bevestigd.