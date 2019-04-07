Kan tellen qua motivatie: Linde Merckpoel kust renner voor de start pal op de mond GVS

07 april 2019

11u33

Bron: Sporza 0 Ronde van Vlaanderen Een opvallend moment voor de start van de Ronde van Vlaanderen. Studio Brussel-presentatrice Linde Merckpoel, die samen met collega Stijn Vlaeminck de voorstelling van de renners aan elkaar praatte, kuste een coureur vol op de mond. “Sorry baby, ik kan het uitleggen..”

Merckpoel is meter van ‘De Melkerie’, een trainingsgroepje van profrenners met onder meer Yves Lampaert, Tim Declercq en Stijn Steels. De presentatrice van Studio Brussel maakt er een erezaak van om ‘haar renners’ voor de start van elke koers succes toe te wensen. Zo ook bij Steels, maar vandaag wel op een heel speciale manier. Een kus op de wang, belandde immers vol op de mond. De blikken van beiden spraken boekdelen, en ook een reactie op Instagram volgde niet veel later.

“Lindeke, voor alle duidelijkheid: alle Melkers moeten op dezelfde wijze behandeld worden. Niemand mag voorgetrokken worden! We wachten vol spanning op de volgende presentaties...”, klonk het op het Instagram-account van ‘De Melkerie’. Ook Merckpoel zelf reageerde niet veel later: “Sorry baby, ik kan het uitleggen..” En nu maar afwachten of Steels er extra motivatie uitput.

Volg de Ronde van Vlaanderen in onze LIVEBLOG!