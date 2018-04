Renner komt met de schrik vrij na crash op geparkeerde wagen: "10 op 10 als de landing ook was gelukt"

. @lawsoncraddock put on a clinic yesterday @ehitzulia. Here he demonstrates nearly perfect form for hitting/getting hit by a car. He got a 9.6 from the judges. 10/10 if he'd stuck the landing. Don't worry, he's as fine as fine can be. The car... not so much. #TheTexasTwoStep pic.twitter.com/cGp7XMElqU

Alex Howes(@ alex_howes)