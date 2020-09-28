Remco Evenpoel werkt verder aan herstel bij Lieven Maesschalck: “Op weg naar waar ik thuishoor”

Ondertussen werkt Remco Evenepoel (20) hard aan zijn herstel, ook in de praktijk van kinesist Lieven Maesschalck. De winnaar van onder meer de Ronde van San Juan en de Ronde van de Algarve deelde daarvan enkele beelden op zijn Instagram-pagina. “Let’s get this party started”, klinkt het enthousiast. “Ik ben op weg terug naar waar ik thuishoor. Bedankt aan het fantastische team dat ik rond me heb. En bedankt iedereen voor de massale steun.”

Zes weken geleden kwam Evenepoel zwaar ten val in de Ronde van Lombardije. Hij brak daarbij zijn bekken, maar die breuk herstelt goed. De komende weken zal Evenepoel bij de kinesist oefeningen blijven doen ter bevordering van de stabiliteit en soepelheid van zijn bekken, in combinatie met trainingssessies op de rollen. “Je kan wel stellen dat het echte herstel nu begonnen is voor mij”, zei Evenepoel zaterdag nog.

