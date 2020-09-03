Remco Evenepoel toont vooruitgang: “I’ll be back” XC

03 september 2020

18u37 4 Wielrennen Het gaat de goede kant op met Remco Evenepoel. Het supertalent van Deceuninck-Quick.Step toonde zijn vooruitgang op Instagram. “Ik maak elke dag vorderingen. Ik kan bijna over water lopen”, grapte Evenepoel.



Beterschap bij Remco Evenepoel. Onze 20-jarige landgenoot, die drie weken geleden zwaar ten val kwam in de Ronde van Lombardije, maakt vooruitgang. In een video op Instagram is te zien hoe Evenepoel met z'n krukken relatief vlot rond het zwembad stapt. En of hij vastberaden is om sterker dan ooit terug te keren. “I’ll be back.”

Evenepoel 2 weken geleden:

