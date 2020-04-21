Puck Moonen (24) maakt komaf met vooroordelen: “Binnen vier jaar wil ik wereldkampioen worden”
Moonen, die nog zonder profzege is, is er zich van bewust dat ze zich met die uitspraken wel héél ambitieus toont. “Ik weet wel dat het een heel hoog doel is wat ik voor mezelf stel, maar ik ben van plan om te slagen als wielrenster. Mensen zullen me nu afrekenen op mijn drie jaar bij Lotto-Soudal. Daar heb ik het om verschillende redenen niet kunnen laten zien. Ik was vooral knecht en in 2018 had ik een breuk in mijn knie, daar heb ik ook vorig jaar nog lange tijd mee gesukkeld.”
Breuk met Iserbyt
“Vorig jaar was het een heel pittig jaar voor me”, gaat de renster, die intussen onderdak heeft gevonden bij Chevalmeire Cycling Team verder. “Op een gegeven moment denk je dat het beter gaat met je blessure, maar dan krijg je elke keer toch weer die terugslag. Die mentale klap komt elke keer keihard aan, en daarbij ging mijn relatie (met veldrijder Eli Iserbyt, red.) nog uit. Moest ik terug bij mijn ouders gaan wonen. Het zijn heel leuke en lieve mensen, maar toch is dat niet wat je in deze fase van je leven wilt.”
Het mooiste vind ik het als ik reacties krijg van mensen die ik inspireer om te gaan fietsen. Hopelijk kan ik de komende jaren nog meer mensen daartoe brengen, want dat betekent waarschijnlijk dat ik zelf mijn gehoopte groei naar de top doormaakPuck Moonen
Intussen heeft ze wel een eigen huisje in Rosmalen, “waarin alles wordt ingericht om de wereldtop te halen”, en vond ze opnieuw de liefde bij Twan van Gendt (27), de wereldkampioen in het BMX. Zowel op als naast de fiets heeft ze erg veel aan haar nieuwe liefje, maar als grote voorbeeld noemt Moonen toch Mathieu van der Poel. “Wat hij vaak laat zien, is bovenmenselijk. Hij kan zo’n beetje alles, is heel speels en een aanvaller. Ik wil ook geen wielrenster worden die een ‘plakker’ is, maar net als hij plezier hebben en de aanval zoeken.”
455.000 volgers
Haar indrukwekkende achterban op Instagram, die intussen 455.000 volgers telt, zal haar ontwikkelingen alvast nauwlettend in de gaten houden. “Dat zijn er inderdaad veel, met verschillende redenen. Ik let er wel op wat ik post, en dat zijn zeker niet alleen bikini-foto’s. Het mooiste vind ik het als ik reacties krijg van mensen die ik inspireer om te gaan fietsen. Hopelijk kan ik de komende jaren nog meer mensen daartoe brengen, want dat betekent waarschijnlijk dat ik zelf mijn gehoopte groei naar de top doormaak.”
