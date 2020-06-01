Puck Moonen (24) komt terug op breuk met Iserbyt en eerdere periode waarin alles misliep: “Een onzichtbaar litteken” GVS

Bron: Club Hub 0 Wielrennen In het NPO3-programma Club Hub komt Puck Moonen (24) terug op haar breuk met Eli Iserbyt. Het ex-wielerpaar zette in maart 2019 een punt achter een relatie van vier jaar. Een zware periode die haar doet terugdenken aan het vroegere pestgedrag op school. Vijftien maanden later loopt met een nieuwe ploeg, een nieuwe vriend en een nieuw huis alles weer op wieltjes.

De Nederlandse ging de voorbije jaren door een diep dal. “Het ging allemaal tegelijk fout. 2018 was een rotseizoen. Vijf dagen voor de start van het nieuwe wielerseizoen kreeg ik een longontsteking, waardoor mijn hele voorjaar in het water viel. Ik trainde nadien goed voor het Nederlandse kampioenschap, maar op dat NK brak ik mijn knie. Ik lag weken plat en ook in mijn relatie ging het toen al slecht. Een jaar nadien kwam dan de definitieve breuk. Maar het is niet de eerste keer dat het misging, want in mijn schooltijd werd ik vaak gepest. Dat is iets wat je altijd bijblijft, een onzichtbaar litteken. Toen heb ik het niet echt ervaren, maar achteraf bleek wel dat ik in die periode depressief was. Mentaal zat het niet goed”, vertelt Moonen.

Met een nieuwe ploeg - Chevalmeire Cycling -, een nieuwe metgezel en een nieuw huis lacht het geluk haar opnieuw toe. Ze woont nu samen met BMX-wereldkampioen Twan van Gendt (27), die een gelijkaardig verhaal achter de rug heeft, in Rosmalen. “Ik ben hier eind januari naartoe verhuisd. We zijn nog aan het verbouwen, maar dit is een mooi plekje aan het water. Had je mij anderhalf jaar geleden gezegd dat ik een eigen huis zou kopen, had ik dat niet geloofd. Ik had een lange relatie met Eli en wij hadden samen een huis in België. Ik ging na de breuk bij m'n ouders wonen, maar dat verliep niet echt top. Het zijn lieve mensen, maar ik was nu eenmaal al gewend om op mijn eigen benen te staan.” Dat doet ze nu weer.

In Noord-Brabant traint ze volop, voor als de coronacrisis achter de rug is. “Ik ga ver om de concurrentie aan te gaan, maar ik heb mijn grenzen. Zo zijn er meiden die zó mager zijn dat ze niet meer ongesteld worden. Dat is een soort van anorexia, dat zou ik er nooit voor over hebben”. In een eerder interview vertelde ze dat ze binnen vier jaar wereldkampioen wil worden. “Mensen denken nu al - omdat ik een bekende naam heb - dat ik elke wedstrijd op het podium zal staan. Maar ik kom nog maar net piepen. Daarom zeg ik dat ik pas binnen vier jaar de absolute top wil bereiken.”

Bekijk hieronder het volledige interview