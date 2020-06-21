Ploegmaat Vanmarcke zet na afgekeurde poging van vorige week dan toch nieuw Everesting-record neer DMM

21 juni 2020

10u36 0 Wielrennen De aanhouder wint. Vorig week zag Lachlan Morton nog zijn recordpoging op de Everest Challenge afgekeurd. Deze week deed de ploegmakker van Sep Vanmarcke en Jens Keukeleure het opnieuw, met succes.

Acht meter te weinig. Het moet een beetje als de hemel zijn geweest die op Lachlan Mortons hoofd viel vorige week. De 28-jarige Australiër waagde zich vorig weekend aan een recordpoging op de Everest Challenge. Daarin is het de bedoeling om op één helling zoveel hoogtemeters als de Mount Everest te verzamelen.

Morton deed vorige week iets meer dan 7u30 over zijn poging, maar na een grondige analyse van zijn poging bleek Morton op 8.400 hoogtemeter uit te komen en niet op de voorziene 8.848. Het ging wellicht om een kleine foutenmarge in de apparatuur. Het record werd dus afgekeurd.

Eén week na zijn afgekeurde record-Everesting deed Morton het dan nog maar eens opnieuw. Nu wel beducht om de grens van 8.848 meter te ronden. De Australiër kwam uit op een recordtijd van 7u29"57, ruim drie minuten beter dan vorige week.

Bleef het natuurlijk nog even afwachten of Morton ook 8 meter hoger dan vorige week zou uitkomen. De organisatie achter de uitdaging gaf gisteravond nog groen ligt. Morton is officieel de nieuwe wereldrecordhouer Everesting.