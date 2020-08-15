Peloton houdt hart vast op Twitter, maar is ook ontzet na val Evenepoel: “Het wielrennen moet beter doen”

    • Redactie
AFP
Wielrennen Remco Evenepoel maakte een ijzingwekkende val in het ravijn tijdens de afdaling van de Muro di Sormano. Op Twitter regent het meelevende, maar ook verontwaardigde reacties van andere ploegen en renners. De afdaling van de Muro di Sormano staat al jaren ter discussie.

Lees ook: 

Emotionele ploegleider Bramati: “Remco kon praten, maar heeft pijn aan rechterkant”

Evenepoel in het ziekenhuis na akelige val, Jakob Fuglsang wint de Ronde van Lombardije

  • FRANK VAN GILS

    Remco, veel sterkte en hopelijk valt het mee.

  • geert LAPERRE

    Remco, veel sterkte!!

  • Patricia Rylant

    Veel sterkte remco

  • Paula Bleux

    Remco, veel sterkte,je was super bezig. Jammer van deze pech. Maar je komt terug, sterker dan ooit. Helden worden gevormd, niet geboren zegt men. Hoofd de goede richting uit deze dagen he. Het komt goedwij als gezin zijn supporter van je, als mens, als renner. Goed herstel.. Fam Volders, Bleux, uit Leopoldsburg

  • carina alaerts

    Wij duimen dat alles meevalt

