Peloton houdt hart vast en leeft mee met Evenepoel op Twitter: “Hopen dat hij oké is”

    • Redactie
AFP
Wielrennen Remco Evenepoel maakte een ijzingwekkende val in het ravijn tijdens de afdaling van de Muro di Sormano. Op Twitter regent het dan ook meelevende reacties van andere ploegen en renners. 
  • geert LAPERRE

    Remco, veel sterkte!!

  • Patricia Rylant

    Veel sterkte remco

  • carina alaerts

    Wij duimen dat alles meevalt

  • SANDY DILS

    Hoop dat het meevalt Remco. Gedachten zijn bij jou.

  • Myriam Van den Broeck

    Hoop dat alles goed komt

