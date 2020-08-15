Peloton houdt hart vast en leeft mee met Evenepoel op Twitter: “Hopen dat hij oké is”
Please be OK Remco🙏🏻 link
. @jakob_fuglsang wins @illombardia! link
But most of all we hope everything will be alright with Remco Evenepoel!🙏🏻#ILombardia pic.twitter.com/qZgStoBgZT
Very scary crash for Evenepoel... 🙏 hoping all is okay. https://t.co/4sJwwW04MS
Remco Evenepoel has crashed on the descent and we are sending all our positive vibes his way.
.@RichardCarapazM is part of a chasing group, around a minute behind the leaders at #iLombardia. 36km to go. link
However our thoughts are firmly with Remco Evenepoel after a crash on the descent.
#ILombardia - Time to continue the race. We hope Remco is ok and wish him a speedy recovery. link
6 leaders, MvdP is chasing over a minute behind.
10 reacties
Remco, veel sterkte!!
Veel sterkte remco
Wij duimen dat alles meevalt
Hoop dat het meevalt Remco. Gedachten zijn bij jou.
Hoop dat alles goed komt