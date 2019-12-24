Ooit Nederlands kampioen en winnaar E3 Harelbeke, nu is noorderbuur (19) blijvend verlamd: “Als ik aan die vrouw denk, word ik heel boos” XC

24 december 2019

20u14

In 2016 werd hij Nederlands kampioen tijdrijden bij de nieuwelingen, een jaar nadien won hij de E3 Harelbeke voor junioren. Nu zit Edo Maas (19) met een complete dwarslaesie in een rolstoel. Het gevolg van een aanrijding met een auto tijdens de Ronde van Lombardije voor beloften. "Mijn wielercarrière is van me afgepakt", doet hij in De Volkskrant zijn relaas.

6 oktober 2019. De dag waarop het noodlot toeslaat voor Edo Maas. De 19-jarige Nederlander van Team Sunweb moet achtervolgen in de Piccolo Lombardia, de beloftenversie van de Ronde van Lombardije. Maas begint met een achterstand van vijftien seconden op het uitgedunde peloton aan de afdaling van de Madonna del Ghisallo, nota bene de beschermheilige van het wielrennen.

“De afdaling is heel makkelijk. Alle bochten lopen, je kunt vol door”, vertelt Maas. “Ik bleef die groep voor me zien. Langs de volgwagens ging ik naar beneden. De wagens rijden altijd rechts, de renners links. Ja, en toen kwam die auto van een zijweg het wedstrijdparcours op...”

Maes kan de onvoorzichtige automobiliste niet meer ontwijken en komt bijzonder zwaar ten val. “Ik heb om hulp geschreeuwd. Urenlang. Dat is doorgegaan tot aan het moment dat ik onder narcose werd gebracht. Dat vind ik misschien nog wel het ergste van alles, dat ik zo’n extreme angst en stress heb gevoeld. Daar heb ik veel verdriet van.”

“Ik was altijd wielrenner. Nu ben ik die jongen in de rolstoel” Edo Maas

In het ziekenhuis merkt Maas dat hij zijn benen niet meer kan bewegen. “Ik heb het rechtstreeks gevraagd aan de chirurg, die me heeft geopereerd, wat ik had. Hij vertelde dat ik een dwarslaesie T6 en T7 had. Ik studeer fysiotherapie, ik weet wel iets van het menselijk lichaam. Ik kon toen zelf wel uittekenen wat de consequenties waren.” Dwarslaesie, een onderbreking van de zenuwbanen die in het ruggenmerg lopen. Hij kan allicht nooit meer zijn benen gebruiken.

“Ik was altijd wielrenner. Nu ben ik die jongen in de rolstoel”, zucht hij. “De UCI is bezig met de lengte van focking tijdritsokken, maar niet met de veiligheid van de parcoursen. Mijn ongeluk mag niet vervagen. Anders is straks iemand anders aan de beurt.”

De automobiliste heeft trouwens geprobeerd contact te zoeken, maar dat wil Maas (nog) niet. “Ik word niet snel emotioneel. Maar als ik aan die vrouw denk, word ik heel boos. Zij kan nog lopen, ik niet. Mijn wielercarrière is van me afgepakt.” Een harde getuigenis.