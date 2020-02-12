Onderzoek naar ziekte Dumoulin volop aan de gang: “Dit gaan we gewoon oplossen” DMM/AV

12 februari 2020

15u13

Bron: AD.nl 2 Wielrennen Momenteel onderzoeken Jumbo-Visma en Tom Dumoulin de oorzaak van de gezondsheidsproblemen van de Nederlander. “Het is een kwestie van uitsluiten en afvinken. Net zolang tot we het probleem hebben gevonden”, weet sportief manager Merijn Zeeman.

Gisteren gaf Tom Dumoulin aan dat hij zijn terugkeer in het wielerpeloton opnieuw moet uitstellen. Nadat hij al even buiten strijd was wegens een knieblessure, lijken nu darmklachten de oorzaak van zijn mindere vorm te zijn. Dumoulin moet nu ook verstek geven voor Tirreno-Adratico en Milaan-Sanremo, nadat hij ook voor de Ronde van Valencia moest passen.

Jumbo-Visma liet al weten dat momenteel de specifieke oorzaak nog wordt onderzocht. “Het is een kwestie van uitsluiten en afvinken. Net zolang tot we het probleem hebben gevonden”, vertelt Merijn Zeeman. De Nederlander gelooft rotsvast in een goede afloop .“Dit probleem gaan we gewoon oplossen.” Binnen een tweetal weken zou er uitsluitsel moeten komen over de oorzaak.

Dumoulin voelde zich naar eigen zeggen nochtans goed. “Het is jammer, want ik had een geweldig gevoel. Ik kon niet wachten op de start van mijn seizoen. Jammer genoeg moet ik nu nog wat langer wachten. It’s like that, and that’s the way it is”, verwees hij naar een liedje van rapper Run DMC.