Nog vijf rensters klagen manager aan voor grensoverschrijdend gedrag in open brief: “Van Gansen heeft twee gezichten” ODBS

12 juni 2019

13u16

Bron: Cyclingnews, Wielerflits 74 Wielrennen #MeToo nu ook in de koers: drie wielrensters van het Belgische Health Mate ­Ladies Team beschuldigen hun manager Patrick Van Gansen (54) van psychologisch misbruik en seksueel onaangepast gedrag. De drie vrouwen dienden een klacht in bij de ­ethische commissie van de Internationale Wielerunie (UCI), schrijft ‘Cyclingnews’. Van Gansen ontkent de beschuldigingen. Volgens hem gaat het om gefrustreerde wielrensters die slecht presteerden. Maar in een open brief van vijf ex-rensters van de ploeg aan ‘Wielerflits’ wordt Van Gansen opnieuw beschuldigd: “Hij is een man met twee gezichten.”

Nadat eerder de Zweedse Sara Mustonen (38) en de (vader van) Franse wielrenster Chloë Turblin (23) naar de UCI waren gestapt, is het nu de Israëlische Esther Meisels (23) die Van Gansen ­beschuldigt. Ze zegt dat hij zijn machtspositie gebruikte om deals te sluiten in ruil voor ongewenste affecties. “Hij wilde altijd knuffelen voor ik naar bed ging. Hij kuste me vaak op het voorhoofd en vroeg me om hem te kussen. Zijn agressieve gedrag maakte me bang.”

Van Gansen ontkent categoriek (zie hieronder), maar in een open brief verstuurd aan de site ‘Wielerflits’ komt de wielermanager opnieuw onder vuur te liggen. Initiatiefneemster is Tara Gins die de brief in naam van zichzelf en nog vier andere oud-rensters van Health Mate-Cyclelive, die liever anoniem wensten te blijven, de wereld instuurde. “We vonden dat we dit écht moesten doen om de zaken beter toe te lichten”, aldus Gins, die er bij Health Mate van bij het allereerste uur bij was tot ze vorig jaar stopte en nu ploegleidster bij een ander team is. De brief werd zowel in het Engels als Nederlands opgemaakt. Hieronder de integrale versie.

“Koersen met het Health Mate Cyclelive Team was een geweldige ervaring. Alle rensters konden goed met elkaar opschieten en het voelde echt als een tweede familie. Het was mooi hier onderdeel van uit te maken en we zijn dankbaar voor de mogelijkheid die ons is gegeven.”

“Echter, we zijn het allemaal eens met het feit dat meneer Van Gansen veel seksuele en ongepaste opmerkingen heeft gemaakt gedurende de tijd dat we onderdeel waren van de ploeg. Hij verhief vaak zijn stem en werd verbaal agressief tot het punt dat rensters zich oncomfortabel voelden en bang werden. We zijn allemaal wel eens getuige geweest van verbale agressie naar andere rensters toe. Ze waren bang om te reageren en waren zelfs bereid alles te doen zodat ze hem nooit meer in zo’n staat hoefden te zien. Zelfs als ze daarvoor moesten liegen of ten voordele van hem moesten getuigen.”

“Het is waar dat je op geen enkele manier een discussie kunt hebben wanneer hij het niet met je eens is. Hij bekritiseerde jonge vrouwen wat betreft hun lichaam en gewicht op een -mentaal- ongezonde manier en hij heeft het vermogen om vrouwen emotioneel te misbruiken tot het punt dat ze breken en de motivatie verliezen om van hun sport te genieten. Meneer van Gansen heeft twee gezichten. De persoon die we net hebben besproken, maar ook iemand die er uitziet als de meest aimabele persoon op aarde, die je motiveert én helpt. Wij hebben beide gezichten leren kennen, maar uiteindelijk onthoud je de slechte kant.”

“Dit statement is geschreven door vijf ex-rensters van het Health Mate Cyclelive Team om de statements van Esther Meisels, Sara Mustonen en Chloë Turblin te ondersteunen. Wij vinden allemaal dat deze man niet langer in de buurt mag vertoeven van (jonge) vrouwen die proberen te groeien als atleten. We hebben geen enkele andere intentie dan dat we ons uit willen spreken en willen vechten voor een veilige en professionele sport. Met dit statement zullen we de UCI informeren.”

Begin dit jaar verhuisde Esther Meisels naar het hoofdkwartier van de ploeg in Ekeren, een soort van teamhuis waar Van Gansen ook verblijft. Iets waarvan Meisels geen weet had voor ze de overstap maakte. Maar omdat ze als buitenlandse wielrenster niet meteen een verblijfplaats had, was ze er dikwijls alleen met Van Gansen. “Hij betaalde me geen salaris dus kon ik nergens anders heen", aldus Meisels bij Cyclingnews. “Wanneer er andere rensters verbleven, waren er geen problemen. Maar toen die weer naar huis gingen, maakte hij misbruik van de situatie. Ondanks het feit dat ik meermaals had aangegeven niet geïnteresseerd te zijn in een relatie. Hij was veel te lichamelijk en verbond ook deals voor wedstrijden aan fysiek contact. Dan vroeg ik om een wedstrijd te mogen rijden. Nadat hij mijn naam effectief invulde, zei hij me: ‘en nu geef je me een kus’.”

“Zo werd het een heel ongemakkelijke situatie, waarbij hij me geregeld ongepaste opmerkingen maakte over mijn fysiek. Hoe sexy ik er wel uitzag en wat voor een mooi achterwerk ik had. Uiteindelijk hadden we verschillende ruzies, hij is het Engels ook niet echt machtig. Dat had dan niets meer met koers te maken, maar dat waren persoonlijke aanvaringen waarbij hij me kwetste en me waardeloos deed voelen. Ik ben niet iemand die makkelijk weent en probeerde hem continu te ontwijken, maar dat was onmogelijk. In mei heb ik hem echt geconfronteerd met zijn gedrag, waarna hij plots nerveus begon te worden. Daarna werd de situatie helemaal ondraaglijk en probeerde hij de schuld in mijn schoenen te schuiven.”

Op Instagram lichtte ze haar beslissing toe om de ploeg te verlaten. “Omwille van het misbruik en ongepaste gedrag van onze ploegmanager”, schrijft Meisels. “De UCI heeft al verschillende klachten tegen hem ontvangen en ik hoop dat ze actie ondernemen. Tot dan neem ik er afstand van. Mijn mentale gezondheid en zelfrespect zijn me belangrijker dan de koers.”

Van Gansen geeft aan Cyclingnews toe er een erg hechte band op na te houden met zijn rensters, maar dat dit met Mustonen en Meisels niet het geval was. “Ik heb ze nooit aangeraakt noch ongepaste opmerkingen gemaakt. Ik geef toe dat er met Meisels wel discussies zijn geweest, maar dat ging over haar prestaties. Soms kwam ze gewoon niet opdagen op wedstrijddagen. Haar inzet liet te wensen over en dat sloeg over op de hele ploeg. Ze negeerde de raad die we haar gaven, terwijl we haar de kans gaven in een UCI-ploeg te rijden. Maar zij schoof de schuld altijd in andermans schoenen. Dat heb ik haar weleens in duidelijke taal gezegd, maar dat was nooit beledigend. Het probleem is dat sommige vrouwen in het wielrennen wel willen koers zoals de mannen, maar ze moeten aanvaarden dat ze dat soms anders moeten aanpakken. Het is niet omdat zij sportief teleurstelde, dat ze mij daarvoor de schuld moet geven.”

Wanneer Cyclingnews refereerde aan het overschrijdende gedrag, kon Van Gansen zich wel iets herinneren. “Een keertje kwam ze in een korte short en topje aan mijn bureau staan om iets te vragen. Ik zei haar of ze wel besefte dat ze iets erg sexy droeg, misschien te sexy. Waarop ze antwoordde dat ik haar ongemakkelijk deed voelen, zoals zo dikwijls. Toen ik me afvroeg waarom, zei ze dat ik ook de week ervoor een opmerking over een mooie broek had gemaakt en dat ze dat niet leuk vond. Waarop ik zei: ‘Ga je dan nu misschien eens deftig aankleden!”

Cyclingnews belde ook enkele andere rensters van de ploeg. Twee van hen, vrouwen die niet in het teamhuis verbleven, hadden geen weet van het vermeende overschrijdende gedrag van Van Gansen, een derde wou er niet op antwoorden. De wielerwebsite kreeg ook een e-mail van de overige rensters waarin ze stelden dat ze Van Gansen nog nooit betrapt hebben op dit gedrag of dat ze er al zelf het slachtoffer van geweest zijn.