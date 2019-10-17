Met wielerpensioen op zijn 29ste: voormalig toptalent Taylor Phinney is vanaf nu kunstenaar en muzikant MGL

13u37 0 Wielrennen Taylor Phinney stopt als 29-jarige met wielrennen. De Amerikaan van EF-Education First stond ooit bekend als een groot talent, maar nog voor z’n 30ste gaat hij dus al op wielerpensioen. Phinney rijdt zondag in Japan zijn laatste wedstrijd. De Amerikaan zal zich na z’n carrière alleszins niet vervelen. Hij gaat zich vanaf nu storten op de wereld van... muziek en kunst.

‘Manifest Butter’

“Het is mooi als je hoort dat mensen geweldige dingen van je verwachten”, zegt Phinney. “Maar ook al heb je talent of zeggen mensen dat je veel talent hebt, dan nog is dat niets waard als je geen werkethiek hebt. Als je passie ergens anders ligt, dan betekenen talent en potentie niets.” En die passie ligt nu dus ergens anders. Phinney gaat zich vanaf nu focussen op het uitbouwen van een carrière als kunstenaar en muzikant. In het wielerpeloton was hij al een buitenbeentje. Hij liet zich vaker opmerken met z’n uiterlijk en z’n fratsen dan met overwinningen. Ondertussen heeft Phinney al een site en een Instagrampagina. Onder het alter ego ‘manifest butter’ stelt hij z’n werk tentoon.

Net niet

Phinney werd nochtans een grote toekomst voorspeld in het wielrennen, maar zijn carrière werd meer een verhaal van net niet, dan van net wel. De zoon van twee voormalige topsporters pakte al op jonge leeftijd twee wereldtitels op de baan op de individuele achtervolging. De kenners voorspelden Phinney een gouden toekomst nadat hij bij de beloften ook nog twee keer Parijs-Roubaix had gewonnen (2009 en 2010). De Amerikaan won in 2012 de proloog van de Giro en greep datzelfde jaar tweemaal net naast op een medaille op zowel de tijd- als de wegrit op de Olympische Spelen in Londen. Op het WK van 2012 in en rond Valkenburg pakte hij wel zilver in de tijdrit. Mede door blessures kon Phinney de hooggespannen verwachtingen daarna nooit helemaal waarmaken.