Met de vingers in de neus: Evenepoel rijdt vlot naar boven op beklimmingen Luik-Bastenaken-Luik CPG

14 mei 2020

21u10 0 Wielrennen Het leek hem weinig moeite te kosten. Remco Evenepoel waagde zich vandaag op training aan een aantal beklimmingen van het parcours van Luik-Bastenaken-Luik, een koers die hij - na de wijziging van de wielerkalender - dit jaar links moet laten liggen. Bij het monument van de recordhouder van La Doyenne - Eddy Merckx - hield hij even halt.

Geen Luik-Bastenaken-Luik dit jaar voor Remco Evenepoel (20). De Waalse wielerklassieker wordt in de nieuwe wielerkalender gereden op 4 oktober, hetzelfde weekend waarin de Giro van start gaat en waar de jonge renner van Deceuninck–Quick-Step zijn rondedebuut maakt.

Toch weerhoudt dat Evenepoel niet om de Luikse beklimmingen al eens op te zoeken. Op Instagram is te zien hoe hij vlot - met het duimpje in de lucht - naar boven rijdt op La Redoute - een van de hellingen van het parcours.

Even verderop houdt hij op de Stockeu halt bij het monument van Eddy Merckx. “Ik houd van deze plaats, altijd een genot om hier voorbij te rijden. Wat voor ongelofelijk palmares heeft die man”, schrijft hij onder de foto.

Op het monument staat het getal 525 vermeld. Dat verwijst naar het aantal overwinningen van Merckx in Luik. De kannibaal slaagde er vijf keer in Luik-Bastenaken-Luik naar zijn hand te zetten. Of Evenepoel straks in zijn voetsporen treedt, valt nog af te wachten.