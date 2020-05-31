Messcherpe Sven Nys (43) imponeert op Instagram: “Een voorbeeld voor velen” TLB/DMM

31 mei 2020

14u44 14

Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Sven Nys en topfit, het zouden synoniemen kunnen zijn. De voormalige profcrosser blijft ook na z’n carrière actief bezig en op zijn 43ste staat de ‘Kannibaal van Baal’ nog altijd messcherp. Dat toont de papa van Thibau op Instagram. Nys deelt daar een reeks video’s van zichzelf in het krachthonk (zie boven), waarmee hij indruk maakt op zijn volgers. “Een voorbeeld voor velen” en “voor altijd een topsporter” klinkt het onder meer.

‘t Is dus wel duidelijk: Nys heeft niet stilgezeten tijdens de lockdown. Eind april riep hij via de sociaalnetwerksites zijn volgers nog op om ook zoveel mogelijk te bewegen in deze coronatijden. De manier waarop de wereldkampioen in het veld van 2005 en 2013 zijn boodschap verpakte, stuitte op wat kritiek. Maar Nys bleef wél achter z’n boodschap staan. “Je kan je in deze coronatijd down voelen, maar je kan ook jezelf in vraag stellen en het positieve uit deze periode proberen halen.”

Extra energie, mentaal en fysiek

“Ik had nu normaal een drukke periode in de agenda staan en dat is voor een groot deel weggevallen”, zei Nys eind april. “Ik koos ervoor om bewust meer aan lichaamsbeweging te doen en te sporten, want dat geeft mij mentaal en fysiek meer energie. Voor mij werkt bewegen motiverend en dus wil ik mensen duidelijk maken dat het nooit te laat is om dat ook te doen, als ze daar de ruimte voor hebben natuurlijk.”



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Grabbing your helmet instead of your keys is behavioral change. #GoBybike @TrekBikes pic.twitter.com/LRjl3tvqGH Sven Nys(@ sven_nys) link

Lees ook:

Sven Nys komt in stormpje terecht na tweet, maar nuanceert: “Ik wil dat mensen het positieve uit deze periode halen”