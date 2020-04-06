Maxim Pirard probeert zich in kijker te rijden met 1.001 kilometer in 34 uur: “Een profcontract blijft de ambitie” SVBM

06 april 2020

15u55 0 Wielrennen De Ronde van Vlaanderen, je vult het in zoals je het zelf wil. Ultrafietser Maxim Pirard nam het wel erg letterlijk en fietste afgelopen weekend de grenzen van het Vlaamse gewest af. De 22-jarige wereldkampioen Gran Fondo legde in totaal 1.001 kilometer af aan een gemiddelde van 29 kilometer per uur. Straf.

Of hij al wat bekomen is, vragen we met het vermoeden dat een afgepeigerd man ons te woord zal staan. “Ik ben nog bezig”, vertelt Pirard. “De spierpijn in mijn benen valt nog enigzins mee moet ik zeggen. Vooral mijn knieën zijn overbelast, die doen het meeste pijn.” Waar hij doodleuk aan toevoegt: “Morgen kruip ik weer op de fiets voor een training.”

Tribute to @RondeVlaanderen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BCvqnm01A1 Maxim Pirard(@ MaximPirard) link

Het idee om een letterlijke Ronde van Vlaanderen te rijden ontstond afgelopen winter. “Vorig jaar heb ik samen met Bjorn De Decker (in 2017 wereldkampioen Gran Fondo, red.) een vergelijkbare tocht afgelegd door Frankrijk. Tijdens de winter ben ik dan beginnen nadenken: ‘wat kan ik nu doen?’ Het plan was om een tocht rond de grenzen van Vlaanderen af te leggen. Een datum vinden was een probleem, maar door de coronacrisis werd de echte Ronde afgelast en kwam dit weekend vrij.”

Waren er geen vrijwilligers om mee op pad te gaan? “Neen, die zijn niet zo makkelijk te vinden”, aldus de Oost-Vlaming. “Ik heb het gevraagd aan Oliver Naesen en Laurens De Vreese, maar zij zagen het niet zitten.” Onderweg kreeg Pirard af en toe wel wat gezelschap. “In Wervik heb ik een maat opgepikt. Ook Sigfrid Eggers - ploegfotograaf bij Deceuninck-Quick.Step - heeft een eindje meegereden. Ik ben ook veel mensen tegengekomen die blijkbaar wisten waar ik mee bezig was. Zij gaven me dan wat bevoorrading, dus dat was wel fijn.”

Tijdens de rit kletste Pirard met zijn kompanen, luisterde hij muziek of genoot hij van het landschap aan de grens met Frankrijk. Om na 700 kilometer tot een opvallende conclusie te komen: “Vanaf dan kwam ik in mijn ritme”, lacht Pirard. Of hij het op momenten lastig kreeg? “Toen ik door de Haven van Antwerpen reed. Dat lijkt echt eindeloos, op elke plek lijkt het alsof je er al eens gepasseerd bent. Ook ‘s nachts was het moeilijk, het was bar koud.”

Sommige mensen weten het misschien niet, maar Pirard liep vorig seizoen even stage bij Bahrein-McLaren (toen Bahrein-Merida). Een profcontract hing daar uiteindelijk niet aan vast. “Nochtans ging het sportief gezien uitstekend. Tijdens de Ronde van Duitsland heb ik keihard gewerkt voor Mohoric, die het eindklassement won en aandrong op mijn komst. Ook in Italië liep het heel goed, daar wonnen we met Colbrelli. Ik denk dat ze bij Bahrein toen meer gefocust waren op het binnenhalen van Aziatische renners.”

Prof worden blijft wel Pirards ambitie. Intussen focust hij zich verder op Gran Fondo’s, waar hij wereldkampioen in is. “Nu is het natuurlijk moeilijk om me te tonen met prestaties in wedstrijden, omdat ze niet gereden worden. Ik probeer dan maar wat in de media aanwezig te blijven met deze lange ondernemingen. Hopelijk komt het er dan ooit eens van.”