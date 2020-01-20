Mathieu van der Poel mag debuteren in Parijs-Roubaix - Betsema krijgt na dopingschorsing groen licht van UCI Redactie

20 januari 2020

18u33 1 Koers kort Mathieu van der Poel maakt op 12 april zijn debuut in Parijs-Roubaix. Nadat zijn ploeg Alpecin-Fenix al een wildcard kreeg voor de Strade Bianche (7/03), Milaan-Sanremo (21/03) en de Ronde van Vlaanderen (5/04), mag het Belgische team nu ook deelnemen aan de Helleklassieker.

Vorig jaar startte Van der Poel in de Ronde van Vlaanderen en de Amstel Gold Race, maar sloeg hij de klassieker in Noord-Frankrijk over. De andere wildcards gaan naar de Franse teams B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, Nippo-Delko One Provence en Arkéa-Samsic. Sport Vlaanderen en Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles zijn er dus niet bij. Circus-Wanty Gobert is wel één van de gelukkigen. Omdat zij in de top twee stonden van het ProTeam-klassement van 2019 sleepte het sowieso een wildcard in de wacht.

Philippe Gilbert stak vorig jaar de zege in Parijs-Roubaix op zak, voor de Duitser Nils Politt en Yves Lampaert.

😈 Sélection des équipes de #ParisRoubaix😈



➡ Les 19 UCI WorldTeams🌏



➡🇫🇷 @TDE_ProCycling et 🇧🇪 @CircusWGT, premières UCI ProTeams en 2019.



➡ 🇧🇪 Alpecin-Fenix, 🇫🇷 @BBHotels_VC, 🇫🇷@NIPPO_Delko_OP_, 🇫🇷 @Arkea_Samsic, invitées par les organisateurs.



😈 Bienvenue en enfer ! pic.twitter.com/CMUFTa20BP Paris-Roubaix(@ Paris_Roubaix) link

Betsema krijgt groen licht van UCI

Denise Betsema (26) mag van de UCI opnieuw koersen. De Nederlandse van Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal werd begin april op non-actief gezet na een positieve test op anabole steroïden. De zegekoningin van 2019 schreeuwde altijd haar onschuld en krijgt na een schorsing van zes maanden nu groen licht om opnieuw het veld in de duiken. Wellicht staat ze zaterdag al aan de start van de Kasteelcross in Zonnebeke. “Yes, ik mag per direct weer crossen”, schrijft ze op Instagram. “Ontzettend blij en opgelucht met dit onwijs goed nieuws. Morgen vertel ik hier meer over!”