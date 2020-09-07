Marion Rousse niet te spreken over seksistische cartoon van haar en Julian Alaphilippe: “Geen respect voor vrouwen” TLB

07 september 2020

12u16 0 Wielrennen Rustdag in de Tour, maar niet op de sociaalnetwerksites. Daar wordt schande gesproken over een cartoon van het Franse dagblad L’Humanité. Op die tekening staan Deceuninck-Quick.Step-renner Julian Alaphilippe (28) en zijn partner en verslaggeefster Marion Rousse (29) afgebeeld terwijl ze naakt op bed liggen. Rousse, zelf ook ex-renster, polst op het beeld bij Alaphilippe of hij “wil antwoorden op de vragen van France TV”.



De cartoon krijgt heel wat kritiek op social media. “Puur seksisme”, klinkt het onder meer. Ook Rousse uitte gisteravond al haar ongenoegen. “Sprakeloos”, zo schreef ze. “L’Humanité doet zijn naam steeds minder eer aan. Je moet echt geen respect voor vrouwen, of de vrouw, hebben om (mijn) 6 jaar als analiste op tv zo diep te verlagen.”

Désabusée, @humanite_fr porte de plus en plus mal son nom. Il faut n’avoir aucun respect des femmes, de la femme, pour rabaisser à ce niveau six ans de consulting sportif à la télévision. https://t.co/SVyyCA19ah Marion Rousse(@ Roussemarion) link

Excuses

Bij L’Humanité zagen ze ook snel hun fout in. Een uur na publicatie haalde het medium de cartoon weer weg. “We delen de verontwaardiging over deze tekening volledig”, zo meldde het Franse medium. “De cartoon is in strijd met de waarden van L’Humanité. Wij proberen de feministische strijd te steunen en de waardigheid van de mens te respecteren. We willen Marion Rousse onze excuses aanbieden voor dit gebrek aan waakzaamheid.” L’Humanité, opgericht in 1904 en met zetel in Parijs, is een links georiënteerde krant die haar oplage doorheen de jaren zag dalen naar zo’n 30.000 stuks. De voorbije jaren vocht het dagblad tegen het bankroet.

De Française die als renster onder meer voor de Lotto-ploeg uitkwam, verzorgt ook tijdens deze Tour het (co-)commentaar op de Franse televisie (France 2). Ze had eerder twaalf jaar een relatie met de Franse renner Tony Gallopin (AG2R), maar die romance liep op de klippen. Sinds een aantal maanden vormt Rousse een koppel met Alaphilippe, die de tweede rit van deze Tour won en drie dagen het geel droeg.

