Marcel Kittel heeft geen spijt dat hij stopte met wielrennen: “Het heeft geweldig uitgepakt. Ik ben nu in mijn leven waar ik wil zijn” Redactie

18 mei 2020

07u57

Bron: AD 0 Wielrennen Een jaar geleden brak Marcel Kittel (32) met de Katusha-ploeg, de voorbode van zijn definitieve afscheid als wielrenner. Twijfel over het bestaan als topsporter deed hem stoppen en inmiddels is hij zielsgelukkig. “Ik ben nu in mijn leven waar ik wil zijn”, klinkt het in een interview met Een jaar geleden brak Marcel Kittel (32) met de Katusha-ploeg, de voorbode van zijn definitieve afscheid als wielrenner. Twijfel over het bestaan als topsporter deed hem stoppen en inmiddels is hij zielsgelukkig. “Ik ben nu in mijn leven waar ik wil zijn”, klinkt het in een interview met AD

Nu de Universiteit van Konstanz (in het zuiden van Duitsland, red.) gesloten is vanwege de coronacrisis, moet Marcel Kittel noodgedwongen thuis studeren. Na de zomer begon de Duitser als 31-jarige aan een studie economie en vooral vanwege die leeftijd was hij in de collegezaal een aparte verschijning. “In totaal zijn we met 200 of 300 studenten, allemaal 18 of 19 jaar. Slechts één of twee studenten herkenden mij”, lacht Kittel. “En of ik mijn bachelor in twee of drie jaar doe, maakt mij niet zo veel uit. Ik leg mezelf geen druk op.”

Zelf had de gewezen spurtbom er niet bij stilgestaan dat het een jaar geleden is dat hij brak met het peloton. In april 2019 finishte hij op een anonieme 99ste plek in de Scheldeprijs, de wedstrijd die hij vijf keer won. Daarna heeft hij nooit meer een rugnummer opgespeld. “Ik dacht nog niet aan stoppen, die beslissing kwam later, maar dat proces is toen wel in gang gezet. Ik heb veel tijd genomen om helder te krijgen wat goed zou zijn. Om zeker te zijn dat ik later geen spijt zou krijgen. Nu weet ik dat in één jaar heel veel kan veranderen. Het heeft geweldig uitgepakt. Ik ben nu in mijn leven waar ik wil zijn.”

“Ik volg het wielrennen nog steeds, maar kan niet zeggen dat ik het mis als atleet”, vervolgt Kittel. “De geboorte van mijn zoontje Lex heeft mij emotioneel meer geraakt dan welk succes dan ook. Dat blijft veel langer bij dan winst in een Touretappe of een dag in de gele trui. Ook mooi en uniek, maar een kind en de verantwoordelijkheid die daarbij komt kijken, bepalen de rest van je leven.”

“Alles wat ik wil, is dat hij gezond en blij is. Als ik daarvoor al mijn overwinningen in moet leveren, dan hoef ik daar nog geen ‘split second’ over na te denken. Mijn overwinningen bepalen niet wie ik ben. Zeges gaven mij als sprinter vertrouwen, meer niet. Een kind plaatst alles in perspectief en laat zien dat er meer is in het leven.”

Lees ook: Marcel Kittel zet punt achter carrière wegens motivatieproblemen