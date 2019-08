Lotto Soudal kondigt komst van Gilbert aan: “Wil deze ploeg naar hoger niveau tillen”

📢 Team news!



We are proud to announce that @PhilippeGilbert will return to @Lotto_Soudal next year.



💬"I want to try to lift the team to a higher level, by performing in races myself but also by making other riders better."



📝More: https://t.co/ztUfQwKBuL pic.twitter.com/893eNFKCtR

Lotto Soudal(@ Lotto_Soudal)