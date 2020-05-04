Licht aan het einde van de tunnel voor ‘echte coureur’ Sagan, die gaat trainen met opvallend mondmasker TLB

04 mei 2020

15u51 0 First time I can go on my bike outside, after seven weeks. For the moment, I can only ride in Monaco but I'm sure it will be great. See you soon! @BORAhansgrohe pic.twitter.com/xBhNbj6h6D Peter Sagan(@ petosagan) link Wielrennen Heuglijke dag voor Peter Sagan. De drievoudige wereldkampioen wielrennen mocht vandaag voor het eerst weer buiten gaan trainen in Monaco. Met de rollen had hij het ondertussen wel gehad. “Het wordt geweldig”, klinkt de 30-jarige Slovaak opgetogen op Twitter.

“Vandaag kan ik voor het eerst weer buiten gaan fietsen. Maar wel enkel in Monaco. Na zeven weken mag ik opnieuw trainen in open lucht. Ik kan niet wachten, het wordt geweldig. Hou jullie goed en hopelijk tot snel”, vertelt Sagan, die ook een opvallend mondmasker droeg. Het ‘Why So Serious’-opschrift en de mond zijn een verwijzing naar de slagzin van The Joker (de slechterik uit de Batmanfilms, red.). Sagan is fan van het personage: op zijn zij heeft hij zelfs een opvallende tattoo van zichzelf als The Joker (zie onder).

Sagan woont op een appartement in Monaco. De drievoudige wereldkampioen zat daar de voorbije weken in quarantaine en moest zo op de rollen trainen. Maar daar is de Slovaak niet de grootste fan van, zo bekende hij recent tijdens een livesessie op Instagram. “Wanneer ik een keer op de rollen ga koersen? Ik ben een echte coureur, geen virtuele”, klonkt het toen onder meer. “Misschien moet ik eens met een motor op de rollen racen? Ik train noodgedwongen wel op de rollen, maar mis het gevoel en de koersen op de weg wel.”

Lees ook:

Na Sagan ook Dumoulin en Ewan niet enthousiast over virtuele koersen: “Resultaten zeggen niets”

Teambaas BORA-hansgrohe: “Zijn bereid om tot Kerstmis te koersen”

Gladiator Sagan raadt aan om thuis te blijven