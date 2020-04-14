Lefevere: “Evenepoel was de eerste coureur die me vroeg of hij niet hoefde in te leveren” ODBS

14 april 2020

07u59

Bron: De Tribune 0 Wielrennen Bij Deceuninck-Quick.Step is het personeel op technische werkloosheid gezet, de renners moeten voorlopig nog niet inleveren. Al stelde Remco Evenepoel (20) dat zelf al wel voor, zo zegt ploegmanager Patrick Lefevere in ‘De Tribune’, podcast van Sporza.

“Remco was de eerste coureur die me een Whatsapp-bericht stuurde met de boodschap: ‘Hey patron, alles oké? Hoef ik niets in te leveren?’”, aldus Lefevere. “Hij komt soms ook zelf af met ideeën. Op zijn fiets boodschappen bezorgen bij mensen thuis, wat Jolien D’hoore en Dylan Groenewegen nu doen, dat stelde hij zelf ook al snel voor. Maar dat was toen helemaal in het begin van de crisis en we waren er toen niet zeker van of dat wel goed onthaald zou worden. Maar het is opvallend hoeveel aandacht hij ook nu nog genereert, met dank aan onder andere zijn sociale media.”

“Ik heb hem onlangs gezien in de testfase van de virtuele Ronde van Vlaanderen”, pikt commentator Michel Wuyts in. “Hoe hij dat allemaal gadesloeg en aan elk detail wou sleutelen om zo sterk mogelijk voor de dag te komen, dat was opvallend. Ook al ging het maar om 45 minuten op de rollen, je zag dat hij zijn voelsprieten voortdurend uitstak.” Lefevere zou het nog wel interessant vinden om Evenepoel een virtuele bergrit in de Tour te zien afwerken. Zijn capaciteit om van 6,5 tot 7 watt per kilogram lichaamsgewicht op beklimmingen te duwen, zou hij daar al eens kunnen testen. Lefevere: “Eens zien of hij dan minder in de problemen zou komen tegen een tien kilogram zwaardere Van Avermaet op een parcours als dat van de Ronde van Vlaanderen.”

Wielrenners amuseren zich op TikTok:



Zondag dokkerde Evenepoel alvast over de (echte) kasseien. Parijs-Roubaix stond niet op zijn programma, maar in een fimpje op Instagram zei hij dat hij de uitdaging van de ‘Wolfpack’ aanging om zeven uur lang op de fiets te zitten, met onder meer die kasseien en enkele Vlaamse hellingen. “En een kleine barbecue thuis als beloning”, aldus Evenepoel nog.

