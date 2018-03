KOERS KORT: Zieke Richie Porte geeft verstek voor Tirreno - "Geldproblemen Astana voorlopig van de baan"

Racing continues in Italy next week with @TirrenAdriatico! Take a look at who we have lining up and read more about our objectives for the #UCIWT stage race 👇 as @richie_porte is sidelined due to illness. #Ride_BMC 📷: @ChrisAuldPhoto https://t.co/rIbRZSOIWl

BMC Racing Team(@ BMCProTeam)