KOERS KORT. Wielerwereld rouwt om overleden Paul Sherwen (62) - Stybar bereidt zich voor op crossperiode

Stybar bereidt zich voor op crossperiode
Zdenek Stybar duikt binnenkort opnieuw het veld in. En de Tsjech is zich logischerwijs aan het voorbereiden. De drievoudige wereldkampioen veldrijden toonde alvast op Instagram dat hij nog meer dan behoorlijk door het zand kan klieven (beelden hieronder).
Stybar heeft vier crossen op zijn programma gezet. Op 26 december staat de Tsjech aan de start van de Wereldbekermanche in Zolder. De Superprestigeveldrit in Diegem (30/12) mag hem eveneens verwelkomen. Ook de DVV-manches in Loenhout (28/12) en Baal (1/1) staan op zijn programma.
Wielerwereld rouwt om overleden Paul Sherwen
De wielerwereld rouwt om het overlijden van Paul Sherwen. De Britse oud-renner overleed zondag op 62-jarige leeftijd in Oeganda, waar hij al een tijdje woonde. Sherwen werd voor Raleigh twee keer (1986 en 1987) nationaal kampioen op de weg en reed in de jaren 70 en 80 zeven keer de Tour de France.
Sherwen ging na zijn actieve carrière verder als pr-man van het Motorola-team van Lance Armstrong. Later bracht hij 33 jaar, ook afgelopen zomer nog, verslag uit van de Tour voor de Britse, Australische en Amerikaanse televisie. Voor miljoenen Engelstaligen was hij ‘the voice of cycling’. “De UCI is diep bedroefd door het overlijden van oud-prof en commentator Paul Sherwen”, meldt de internationale wielerbond op Twitter. “We condoleren zijn familie, vrienden en collega’s.”
Tal van (oud-)wielrenners betuigen op de sociale media ook hun medeleven. “Compleet in shock en bedroefd”, twittert Armstrong. “Ik ontmoette Paul in 1992 toen hij werkte als perschef van Motorola. Een man met klasse en een geweldige vriend.”
“We zijn bedroefd na het heengaan van Paul Sherwen, wiens passie en liefde voor het wielrennen zoveel heeft betekend voor iedereen in deze sport, fans, renners of journalisten. Moge hij rusten in vrede!”, tweet Quick.Step Floors.
Completely shocked and saddened to hear of Paul Sherwen’s passing. Met Paul in 1992 when he worked as our press officer for Team Motorola. He was always a class act and a great friend. My deepest condolences go out to his family. RIP Climber. link
We are saddened by the passing of Paul Sherwen, whose passion and love for cycling have meant so much for everyone involved in this sport, be it fans, riders or journalists. Our team would like to extend their condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace! link
The UCI is deeply saddened of the passing of former pro and commentator Paul Sherwen. Our sincere condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues. link
