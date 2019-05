KOERS KORT. Van der Poel wint shorttrack in Nove Mesto - Lotto-Soudal tweede in klimkoers Hammer Series

Oh so close! @Tim_Wellens took fifth place on the final lap but Teunissen delivers Jumbo-Visma the Hammer Climb win as he finished first.

We are runner-up after a great team effort! 👊🔨#HammerSeries pic.twitter.com/1CgTxNx6SY

Lotto Soudal(@ Lotto_Soudal)