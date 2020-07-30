KOERS KORT. Van der Poel kent ploegmaten voor Strade Bianche - EK mountainbike in oktober in Zwitserland De wielerredactie

30 juli 2020

10u51 0

Van der Poel met twee Belgen in steun naar Strade Bianche

Mathieu van der Poel kent z'n ploegmaats voor de Strade Bianche van komende zaterdag. De Nederlandse alleskunner gaat bij z'n debuut meteen voor winst op de Toscaanse grindwegen en krijgt daarvoor ondersteuning van twee Belgen. Floris De Tier en Gianni Vermeersch moeten MVDP zo goed als mogelijk richting Siena loodsen. Ook Philipp Walsleben, Scott Thwaites, Petr Vakoc en Kristian Sbaragli zitten in de selectie.

EK mountainbike wordt in oktober in Zwitserland gehouden

De Europese kampioenschappen mountainbike worden van 15 tot 18 oktober georganiseerd in het Zwitserse Monte Tamaro nabij de stad Monteceneri. Dat maakte de Europese wielerbond UEC bekend. Het EK stond aanvankelijk in mei in het Oostenrijkse Graz geprogrammeerd, maar werd vanwege de coronacrisis uitgesteld.

Er zullen in Zwitserland, vlakbij de locatie waar Filip Meirhaeghe in 2003 wereldkampioen werd, negen Europese titels worden uitgereikt: zes in de olympische cross-country (junioren, U23, elite mannen en vrouwen), een in de teamaflossing en twee in de eliminator (mannen en vrouwen). Er worden zo’n 400 deelnemers uit 35 landen verwacht.

Vorig jaar kroonde de Nederlander Mathieu van der Poel zich in het Tsjechische Brno voor het eerst tot Europees kampioen. Bij de vrouwen verlengde de Zwitser Jolanda Neff haar titel.