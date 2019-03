KOERS KORT. Van Avermaet voert CCC aan in Tirreno-Adriatico en mikt op ritwinst

PREVIEW: #TirrenoAdriatico



"I have some really nice memories there with my overall win and stage wins over the years so I would like to add to the tally in the @CCCProTeam jersey." @GregVanAvermaet



Meet the team 👇 and check out our race preview 👉 https://t.co/tMmJ7cXsN7 pic.twitter.com/axgMBGJkZU

CCC Team(@ CCCProTeam)