KOERS KORT. UCI schorst Di Grégorio voor vier jaar na positieve dopingtest in 2018 - Geraint Thomas reist naar Monaco

11 mei 2020

Geraint Thomas trekt naar Monaco

Ex-Tourwinnaar Geraint Thomas (33) is van Wales naar Monaco gereisd. Dat toont de renner van Team Ineos op Instagram. In Frankrijk zijn de regels omtrent buiten trainen losser dan in het vaderland van Thomas, die er eind augustus wil staan in de Tour de France. Samen met Chris Froome en Egan Bernal zal Thomas de Ineos-troepen aanvoeren tussen 29 augustus en 20 september. “We hebben nog een vijftiental weken tot de Tour. Je moet mentaal fris blijven en de komende maanden hard werken", zo zei hij eerder tegen de Welshe media.

UCI schorst Di Grégorio vier jaar na positieve dopingtest in 2018

De Internationale Wielerunie (UCI) heeft de Fransman Rémy Di Grégorio een schorsing van vier jaar opgelegd na een positieve dopingcontrole op epo in Parijs-Nice in 2018. Hij reed op dat moment voor de Franse procontinentale ploeg Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM. De schorsing van de intussen 34-jarige Di Grégorio werkt met terugwerkende kracht. Hij staat zo tot 7 maart 2022 aan de kant.

De Fransman bevond zich al langer in het vizier van de dopingjagers. Tijdens de Tour de France van 2012 werd hij op de eerste rustdag gearresteerd voor dopingbezit. Hij werd later vrijgesproken, waarna hij na een jaar pauze zijn carrière hernam. Di Gregorio reed tijdens zijn carrière voor La Française des Jeux (2005-2010), Astana (2011), Cofidis (2012) en Delko Marseille (2014-2018).