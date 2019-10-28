KOERS KORT. Teuns vraagt vriendin ten huwelijk op La Planche des Belles Filles - Viviani en Consonni winnen Zesdaagse van Londen De wielerredactie

28 oktober 2019

Teuns vraagt vriendin ten huwelijk

Heuglijk nieuws voor Dylan Teuns. Onze landgenoot die begin juli een etappe in de Tour won op La Planche des Belles Filles verloofde zich vandaag met zijn vriendin. De klimmer-puncher trok daarvoor terug naar de Vogezen om zijn vriendin Lies Hoeyberghs ten huwelijk te vragen. “And she said yes”, deelde Teuns mee.

Elia Viviani en Simone Consonni winnen Zesdaagse van Londen

Elia Viviani en Simone Consonni hebben de Zesdaagse van Londen gewonnen. Met 498 punten hield het Italiaanse duo de Britten Marc Cavendish en Owain Doull twaalf punten achter zich. De Nederlanders Yoeri Havik en Wim Stroetinga, die hun titel verdedigden, werden op achttien punten derde.

“Voor we naar Londen kwamen reden we slechts één keer samen, maar het klikt echt al”, reageerde Viviani na afloop.