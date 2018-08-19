KOERS KORT. Teleurgestelde Kittel op zoek naar verklaring voor vormcrisis: "Het gaat sinds april altijd mis" Wielerredactie

19 augustus 2018

11u17

Bron: Eigen berichtgeving/Belga/ANP 0 Wielrennen Marcel Kittel is bezig aan misschien wel het slechtste seizoen uit zijn wielerloopbaan. Vorig seizoen was hij nog een van de meest succesvolle renners in het peloton, maar nu is het kommer en kwel voor de Duitser. De renner van Katusha-Alpecin zal vandaag zelfs niet meer van start gaan in de slotrit van de BinckBank Tour.

Kittel won dit seizoen nog twee etappes in Tirreno-Adriatico, maar daarna kwam hij in een neerwaartse spiraal. In de Tour de France finishte de topsprinter in de elfde rit buiten de tijdslimiet en in de BinckBank Tour kneep hij gisteren in de remmen. "Ik ben erg teleurgesteld dat ik de BinckBank Tour moet verlaten", schrijft Kittel op Instagram. "Ik zal hiervoor bekritiseerd worden, maar ik zoek naar een oorzaak."

Vormcrisis

Kittel kan zijn slechte vorm moeilijk verklaren. "Het was een ongelofelijk moeilijk seizoen tot dusver en ik had gehoopt om hier enkele dingen goed te maken. Ik begon goed met een tweede plek in de openingsrit, maar daarna ging het niet beter. Ik weet niet wat er momenteel aan de hand is. Ik werk hard, maar uiteindelijk gaat het sinds april altijd mis en ken ik een terugval."

Volgende week hoopt Kittel het een en ander goed te maken in zijn thuisronde. "Ik start volgende week met een positief gevoel in de Deutschland Tour. Ik heb alvast een extra rustdag voor de eerste rit in Koblenz."