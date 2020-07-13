KOERS KORT. Team Sunweb stuurt Michael Storer weg van trainingskamp - Quintana weer op de fiets na ongeval Redactie

13 juli 2020

Team Sunweb stuurt Michael Storer weg van trainingskamp

De Australiër Michael Storer heeft het trainingskamp van Team Sunweb in het Oostenrijkse Kühtai moeten verlaten. De 23-jarige renner heeft de strikte veiligheidsregels omtrent het nieuwe coronavirus overtreden. Volgens de ploeg betreft het geen straf, maar een besluit uit voorzorg.

“We passen hele strikte voorzorgsmaatregelen toe tijdens ons trainingskamp”, meldt het Duitse WorldTourteam. “Interactie met de buitenwereld willen we zoveel mogelijk beperken om het risico op infectie te minimaliseren. Niet alleen om zelf niet geïnfecteerd te raken, maar ook de risico’s om het virus in het peloton te brengen te minimaliseren, wanneer we op 1 augustus terugkeren in competitie.”

De ploeg meldt niet wat Storer, een ploegmaat van Tiesj Benoot en Ilan Van Wilder, precies heeft gedaan. “Het is puur uit voorzorg en Michael zelf heeft er alle begrip voor. Topsport in coronatijd is een nieuwe situatie voor iedereen. Er wordt veel van mensen gevraagd en uiteraard hebben we ook alle begrip dat renners en personeel hieraan moeten wennen.”

Quintana weer op de fiets na ongeval

Twee weken geleden werd Nairo Quintana aangereden tijdens een trainingsrit in zijn thuisland Colombia. De dertigjarige Colombiaan zou een polytrauma (meervoudige letsels) aan de rechterknie hebben opgelopen, maar dus geen breuken. Hij moest op doktersbevel twee weken rusten. Quintana is sneller hersteld dan vooraf gedacht was. Afgelopen zaterdag zat de klimmer weer op de fiets in Boyacá, zo is te zien op onderstaande video.