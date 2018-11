KOERS KORT. Stuyven showt nieuw truitje van Trek-Segafredo

NEWS: "For me over the next two years I am looking to keep developing and of course try and give the classics a really good shot as that’s always been a big dream of mine." - @alexedmo



🖊 Edmondson re-signs for two more years with Mitchelton-SCOTT. More: https://t.co/8NRzfQnnEJ pic.twitter.com/9QzoqahQHA

Mitchelton-SCOTT(@ MitcheltonSCOTT)