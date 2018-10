KOERS KORT. Sky plukt Ecuadoraans talent weg bij Quick.Step - Van Avermaet verwelkomt Pool

🔊 TRANSFER ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊



We are please to welcome 🇵🇱 rider @kamilgradek to CCC Team in 2019!



Read what General Manager Jim Ochowicz and Kamil had to say about his promotion to the #UCIWT 👉 https://t.co/MvB8PPvzfp pic.twitter.com/GsXRZTDNIS

BMC Racing Team(@ BMCProTeam)