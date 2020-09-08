KOERS KORT. Renner Israel Start-Up Nation vier maanden geschorst voor gebruik astmamiddel - Matthews leidt Australië op WK

    • Redactie
Patrick Schelling.
Instagram Patrick Schelling Patrick Schelling.

Patrick Schelling vier maanden aan de kant

Patrick Schelling is door de Internationale Wielerunie UCI voor vier maanden geschorst voor een AAF of ‘Adverse Analytical Finding’. Bij een controle op 24 februari werd bij de Zwitser van Israel Start-Up Nation het verboden astmamiddel terbutaline aangetroffen. De UCI klasseert de inbreuk op de dopingwetgeving als niet-intentioneel.

Australië heeft selectie op papier voor WK in Imola

De Australische wielerbond heeft z'n huiswerk voor het WK in Imola al af. Australië rekent in de wegrit op Sunweb-renner Michael Matthews, terwijl Rohan Dennis z’n titel verdedigt in de race tegen de klok. De laatste Australische wereldkampioen was Cadel Evans in 2009. De Tourwinnaar van 2011 mocht in het Zwitserse Mendrisio de regenboogtrui aantrekken.

Australische selectie wegrit: Michael Matthews, Richie Porte, Jack Haig, Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge, Lucas Hamilton, Jai Hindley en Damien Howson.

Michael Matthews.
Photo News Michael Matthews.
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties zijn welkom zolang ze voldoen aan de do's en don'ts die je hier kan terugvinden: gedragsregels. Elke dag ontvangen wij duizenden reacties, het kan enkele uren duren voor jouw reactie wordt geplaatst. Wordt jouw reactie afgekeurd dan werd er geoordeeld dat deze onze gedragsregels schendt.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.