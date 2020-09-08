KOERS KORT. Renner Israel Start-Up Nation vier maanden geschorst voor gebruik astmamiddel - Matthews leidt Australië op WK
Patrick Schelling vier maanden aan de kant
Patrick Schelling is door de Internationale Wielerunie UCI voor vier maanden geschorst voor een AAF of ‘Adverse Analytical Finding’. Bij een controle op 24 februari werd bij de Zwitser van Israel Start-Up Nation het verboden astmamiddel terbutaline aangetroffen. De UCI klasseert de inbreuk op de dopingwetgeving als niet-intentioneel.
With regards to the UCI decision to impose a sanction on Israel Start-Up Nation rider Patrick Schelling for using an anti-asthma banned substance, ISN has made the following statement: https://t.co/tBCir0Q9pA link
Australië heeft selectie op papier voor WK in Imola
De Australische wielerbond heeft z'n huiswerk voor het WK in Imola al af. Australië rekent in de wegrit op Sunweb-renner Michael Matthews, terwijl Rohan Dennis z’n titel verdedigt in de race tegen de klok. De laatste Australische wereldkampioen was Cadel Evans in 2009. De Tourwinnaar van 2011 mocht in het Zwitserse Mendrisio de regenboogtrui aantrekken.
Australische selectie wegrit: Michael Matthews, Richie Porte, Jack Haig, Simon Clarke, Luke Durbridge, Lucas Hamilton, Jai Hindley en Damien Howson.
