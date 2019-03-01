KOERS KORT. Philipsen haspelt laatste training af met Tom Boonen: “Hou hem maar in de gaten dit weekend” Redactie

01 maart 2019

06u50 0

Boonen geeft Philipsen nog laatste advies

Geen verkenning met de ploeg voor Jasper Philipsen gisteren, wel een opmerkelijke foto op Instagram. De 20-jarige ritwinnaar in de Tour Down Under maalde zijn laatste trainingskilometers voor de Omloop af met niemand minder dan Tom Boonen. Renner en ex-renner postten beiden dezelfde foto op hun sociale media-kanalen. “Het voorjaar komt eraan”, laat Philipsen fietsend langs het Albertkanaal weten. “Geen betere man om nog advies bij te winnen.” Boonen zelf houdt zijn jonge streekgenoot van Team UAE in de gaten de komende weken. “Hou hem dit weekend maar in het oog.”