KOERS KORT. Mitchelton-Scott haalt jonge Australiër binnen
Nick Schultz heeft zijn krabbel gezet onder een contract bij Mitchelton-Scott. De 23-jarige Australiër tekende zonet een tweejarig contract dat in 2019 zal ingaan. De voorbije twee seizoenen reed Schultz, die ook stagiair was bij Etixx, voor Caja Rural. "Het is een droom die uitkomt", vertelde de Australiër op de website van zijn nieuwe ploeg.
