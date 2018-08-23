KOERS KORT. Mitchelton-Scott haalt jonge Australiër binnen

    • Redactie
RV

Nick Schultz heeft zijn krabbel gezet onder een contract bij Mitchelton-Scott. De 23-jarige Australiër tekende zonet een tweejarig contract dat in 2019 zal ingaan. De voorbije twee seizoenen reed Schultz, die ook stagiair was bij Etixx, voor Caja Rural. "Het is een droom die uitkomt", vertelde de Australiër op de website van zijn nieuwe ploeg. 

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen