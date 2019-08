KOERS KORT. Meurisse loopt wellicht geen breuken op bij val

NEWS ✍🏻 "My body feels good for 3weeks & I will be glad to share my knowledge & qualities with the team to achieve high places in GC for my leaders." - @AndreyZeits🎙



Welcome Andrey, who has no fewer than 18 completed Grand Tours under his belt!



More ⏩ https://t.co/BtjZOyqzu7 pic.twitter.com/J3RHidSzwa

Mitchelton-SCOTT(@ MitcheltonSCOTT)