KOERS KORT. Marianne Vos mag na geslaagde operatie ziekenhuis verlaten

17 januari 2020

16u55 0 Koers kort Wielrenster Marianne Vos heeft na een geslaagde operatie het ziekenhuis in het Nederlandse Veldhoven verlaten. De 32-jarige kopvrouw van CCC-Liv was eerder deze week onder het mes gegaan, nadat ze al enige tijd last had van een liesaandoening.

Na haar vijfde plek afgelopen zondag bij het Nederlands kampioenschap veldrijden in Rucphen besloot Vos in overleg met het medisch team van CCC-Liv een operatie te laten uitvoeren. Daardoor mist de Nederlandse onder meer het WK veldrijden, begin februari in Zwitserland.

"De ingreep is goed verlopen. Ik ben met een lach, en bloemen, uit het ziekenhuis vertrokken", laat Vos weten. "Ik voel me goed en heb niet veel pijn. Het revalidatieproces kan nu beginnen, voorzichtig en geleidelijk. Ik kijk ernaar uit om toe te werken naar mijn doelen later dit jaar.”

Vos verklaarde na afloop van het NK dat ze dacht ongeveer zes weken nodig te hebben voordat ze haar lichaam weer volledig kan belasten.