KOERS KORT. Lotto-Soudal verliest Hagen aan Israel Start-Up Nation - Omloop van het Houtland gaat niet door

ISN welcomes Norwegian, emerging talent: @CFHagen



- Sylvan Adams: "Hagen will support Froome at Grand Tours & fulfill his GC potential"

- Hagen: "Expect to get GC results and help ISN leaders in mountains!"



More information: https://t.co/9mogbwRhiV#YallaCarlFredrik pic.twitter.com/TAcX7wTnL5

