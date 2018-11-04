KOERS KORT. Junior Ronhaar bezorgt Nederland goud op EK veldrijden, Meeussen én Nys mee op podium

04 november 2018

10u25

Bron: Belga

Nederlander Pim Ronhaar is beste junior op EK veldrijden, Witse Meeussen en Thibau Nys mee op podium

De Nederlander Pim Ronhaar heeft de Europese titel in het veldrijden bij de junioren veroverd. De Nederlander haalde het voor eigen publiek in Rosmalen afgescheiden voor Witse Meeussen (zilver) en Thibau Nys (brons). De 17-jarige Ronhaar volgt op de erelijst de Zwitser Loris Rouiller op.

Om 15u15 start de elitewedstrijd bij de mannen. Daarvoor komen nog de beloften (12u) en vrouwen (13u45) in actie.

#EuroCross18 - Men Junior: 1 Ronhaar (Ned) , 2 Meeussen (Bel), 3 Nys (Bel) pic.twitter.com/miTuAawdQ8 EK Veldrijden(@ ekveldrijden) link

Valverde wint Tour de France Saitama Critérium

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) heeft in Japan de zesde editie van het Tour de France Saitama Critérium op zijn naam geschreven. De Spaanse wereldkampioen haalde het in een sprint met twee voor de Britse Tourwinnaar Geraint Thomas (Sky). Thuisrijder Yukiya Arashiro (Special TDF Japan Team) mocht als derde mee op het podium.

Er stonden in Saitama 53 renners aan de start. Zij moesten op een lokaal circuit negentien ronden van 3,1 km afleggen. Vanaf het begin regende het aanvallen. Onder meer Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) en Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) toonden zich. Maar het was Thomas die met een versnelling in de laatste 15 km de beslissing forceerde. Uiteindelijk spurtten hij en Valverde om de zege.

Op de erelijst volgt Valverde de Brit Mark Cavendish op.