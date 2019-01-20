KOERS KORT. Jolien D'hoore en Lotte Kopecky winnen ploegkoers in Cambridge De wielerredactie

20 januari 2019

11u32

Bron: Belga 0 Wielrennen Jolien D'hoore en Lotte Kopecky hebben tijdens de vijfde en voorlaatste manche van de wereldbeker baanwielrennen in het Nieuw-Zeelandse Cambridge goud gewonnen in de ploegkoers.

De Belgen, die in 2017 wereldkampioen werden in Hong Kong, totaliseerden 39 punten. Daarmee bleven ze de Italianen Letizia Paternoster en Maria Giulia Confalonieri (27 ptn) voor. De Nieuw-Zeelanders Racquel Sheath en Rushlee Buchanan (9 ptn) vervolledigden het podium. Er stonden twaalf duo's aan de start voor de race over 80 rondjes (20 km) en acht sprints. Daarvan wonnen D'hoore en Kopecky er vijf.

In de keirin raakte wereldkampioene Nicky Degrendele niet verder dan de tiende plaats. In haar reeks eindigde ze als derde, waarna Degrendele met een derde plaats in de herkansingsronde doorstootte. Vervolgens werd de 22-jarige West-Vlaamse zesde en laatste in haar tweede ronde. In de finale om plaatsen 7 tot 12 werd Degrendele vierde. Het goud ging naar Lee Wai Sze uit Hong Kong.

In de scratch moest Gilke Croket vrede nemen met plaats veertien. De Italiaanse Martina Fidanza won.

Big smiles after a great Madison win for @BELCyclingTeam’s @JolienDhoore and @LotteKopecky.

🇧🇪🥇🤝#TissotUCITrackWC pic.twitter.com/bmfDsPQgEL UCI Track Cycling(@ UCI_Track) link